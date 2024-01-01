Southampton boss Martin explains Archer signing

Southampton boss Russell Martin has spoken about forward Cameron Archer.

The Saints have brought in the former Aston Villa forward to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window.

As fans wait to see how all the club’s new arrivals will fit into the team, Martin hailed Archer’s qualities.

He stated: “I think it gives us flexibility. He's a proper goalscorer, quick, really intelligent with his movement. I think it's just about adapting to us and what we really want.

“He was so impressive for Middlesbrough a couple of seasons ago. I played against him when we were at Swansea and he was outstanding.

“That front three were all outstanding. They all got moves, I think, at the end of that season. And then he's also had the disappointment of last season.

“So he's desperate to prove to people he is a Premier League player and can do it and will do it. And he wanted to be here and he's really hungry to be here.

“I spoke to a couple of guys at Villa. I know a couple of players and they had nothing but good things to say about him.

“Woody's played with him, Taylor's played with him here for the England team. Obviously, Ben Brereton Diaz played for him last year.

“So everyone spoke so highly of him and that's what we've seen. He's scored a lot of goals in training this week. He looks sharp.”