Southampton turn to Villa striker Archer

Premier League newcomers Southampton are eager to sign Cameron Archer from Aston Villa.

The center forward has emerged as a key Saints target days before the Premier League begins.

Per The Athletic, Archer is eligible to move clubs, even though he just re-joined Villa this summer.

He was at Sheffield United last term, scoring four goals in 32 games for the relegated Blades.

After they went down, Villa were obligated as part of a previous agreement to re-sign Archer.

The Midlands club would be happy to sell him to the Saints, as he is not in Unai Emery’s first team plans.