Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Man Utd given "green light" to sign young Brighton striker
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals
Victor Osimhen & Chelsea? How one of the game's great strikers has dropped into their arms

Southampton turn to Villa striker Archer

Southampton turn to Villa striker Archer
Southampton turn to Villa striker Archer
Southampton turn to Villa striker ArcherAction Plus
Premier League newcomers Southampton are eager to sign Cameron Archer from Aston Villa.

The center forward has emerged as a key Saints target days before the Premier League begins.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic, Archer is eligible to move clubs, even though he just re-joined Villa this summer.

He was at Sheffield United last term, scoring four goals in 32 games for the relegated Blades.

After they went down, Villa were obligated as part of a previous agreement to re-sign Archer.

The Midlands club would be happy to sell him to the Saints, as he is not in Unai Emery’s first team plans.

Mentions
Premier LeagueArcher CameronAston VillaSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Everton boss Dyche admits Calvert-Lewin has a price
Chelsea hero Bertrand announces retirement
Edwards leaves Southampton as League Two side snaps him up