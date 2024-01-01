Southampton boss Martin expects Bella-Kotchap sale

Southampton boss Russell Martin has revealed that Armel Bella-Kotchap still wants to leave.

The defender is hoping that he can get a move away from the club to play more regularly.

The 22-year-old even went to Germany last week to sign for Hoffenheim, but the deal collapsed due to a medical issue.

Martin told the Daily Echo: "Armel's move to Hoffenheim is off at the moment, not because of his medical reasons, because he's fine.

"If he comes back here, he'll be training straight away and he might be in the squad for Wednesday (against Cardiff City).

"There are talks ongoing with other clubs right now. Armel is a well-liked player across Europe because of what he brings, especially his physical power.

"He's been in the Germany squad at a very young age. For the right team and the right style, he'll be a brilliant addition.

"So maybe he leaves, maybe he stays. Talks are ongoing with other clubs and we will see where that gets to over the weekend.

"If it's not resolved by the weekend then he'll be back here on Monday and training because he is fine.

"And that's why I think, especially with the deal now falling through, that the reports last week were irresponsible. I'm still not very happy about it.

"Because if we hadn't had that conversation about Armel last week and it comes out that he's not going to Hoffenheim, it looks like it would be because of that reason.

"It could derail a young man's career in a big way. Armel is fine, he's good, he's working, he's just waiting to see where his future is going to lie. We will know a bit more over the weekend."