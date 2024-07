Everton, West Ham keen on Burnley loanee Bruun Larsen

Interest is intensifying for TSG Hoffenheim winger Jacob Bruun Larsen.

The Dane has just completed an impressive loan with Burnley.

Bold says Bruun Larsen is at the top of VfB Stuttgart 's wish list . The 25-year-old could succeed Chris Führich (26) at the Swabian club.

However, VfB is not the only candidate targeting Larsen.

West Ham and Everton are also said to be keen. TSG are demanding €8m to sell Bruun Larsen.

The Dane has a deal to 2025.