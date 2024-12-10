Southampton boss Martin believes Amo-Ameyaw's size "really doesn't matter" as he tips him for big things

Southampton manager Russell Martin has insisted youngster Sam Amo-Ameyaw's development plan will help him grow and prosper at the club.

Amo-Ameyaw is one of the most exciting talents at the club but has not had much of a chance under Martin this season due to the intensity of the Premier League. The 38 year-old revealed his plan for the youngster and says he believes he will be a real talent if he follows the plans laid out in front of him.

"Sam's got a development plan the same way they all do and we spend a lot of time talking to the performance department.

"We are making sure we marry up what we require from him on the pitch specifically for him as a player and his position with what he does in the gym.

"He's an outstanding talent, very different to Tyler (Dibling) physically but Sam's done really well to get himself on the bench in the Premier League and to stay on there.

"I have no doubt at some point he will be a really good player for this club and he's getting better all the time, we're seeing things we really like from him.

Strength is a huge factor in England’s top division and Martin admitted it was one of the biggest things holding the teenager back especially when compared to the likes of Tyler Dibling.

"I have spoken to you about Tyler and the stuff that he does so well now compared to last year and Sam just needs to keep stepping up and look at his mate.

"He's capable of doing that. He's never going to be the biggest player but it really doesn't matter when you're as talented as he is.

"He needs to learn how to use what he has when he's protecting the ball sometimes and it's up to us to help him with that.

"It's also about the physical demands when he comes out of position and him understanding his role and what he needs to do to help the team."

