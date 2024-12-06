Madueke reveals Chelsea squad believe in title challenge

Madueke reveals Chelsea squad are challenging for the title this season

Young winger Noni Madueke insists Chelsea are up for the title fight this season.

The Premier League giants have been better than many fans and neutrals had expected.

The Blues are up there in the Premier League top four, while they are only seven points off runaway leaders Liverpool.

After a 5-1 win over Southampton, Madueke stated: “Of course we are up for it.

“(But) whether we are in it or not is a different question. However, we are taking every game as it comes.

“We are trying to progress and trying to get better. We are focusing on ourselves, really, and really trying to improve.

“We won 5-1 (at Southampton) and in the dressing room we are very happy with that, but we also know that we can be a lot better. It’s really focusing on us, focusing on training and trying to improve.”

