Southampton boss Martin admits interest in Liverpool attacker Carvalho

Southampton boss Russell Martin has admitted interest in Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho.

Saints had an offer of £15m for Carvalho rejected by Liverpool last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Martin told Sky Sports: "It's a player we have liked for a while. We actually spoke in January and we couldn't get it done for one reason or another.

"We had a lot of strength in that position in January and he went on to do really well at Hull. We are linked and the rumour mill at this time of year is really hot. We have been linked with a lot of players, some are far away from the truth, some are true.

"He is a player I admire and I like, but I am sure a lot of other managers do as well. I don't really have much more information right now apart from that and we will just have to wait and see."