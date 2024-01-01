Carvalho reveals talks with Liverpool boss Slot

Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho hopes for a chance this season at Anfield.

Carvalho spent last season on-loan with RB Leipzig and Hull City.

On new manager Arne Slot, he said, "We spoke about (my position) and he told me to try and settle on the wing but obviously I know where I play best and I feel that is as a No 10. I’m just going to do what he wants me to do and just work as hard as I can for him.

"He’s giving me good instructions and motivating me a lot in training and giving me that confidence. We’ve had a few conversations (about future) which I’m not going to go into detail about but he wants me to get my head down and work hard and see where that goes."

Former club Fulham, alongside Leicester and Southampton, are interested in Carvalho, who said of his loan experience: "It was crucial, I needed game time and I was happy when I was playing. Every footballer wants to be playing week in and week out and I feel I got the best of myself when I was there and playing.

"That’s what it is all about. Not just for me but for everyone involved. There’s good chances for the young players (in this pre-season), for myself as well. It’s a good chance for everyone to put their foot down and stamp their mark."