Liverpool urge Southampton to go higher for Carvalho

Southampton have failed with a bid for Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho.

The Athletic reports Southampton have made a bid of £15m for Carvalho.

However, Liverpool have chosen to decline the offer.

The Reds do not want to loan Carvalho out again - but will sell for a significantly higher fee than what Southampton offered.

Carvalho's contract with Liverpool runs until the summer of 2027.