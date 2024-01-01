Liverpool set exit plans for Carvalho

Tribal Football
Liverpool are not planning on loaning out Fabio Carvalho this coming season.

The Portuguese starlet was at Hull City during the second half of the last campaign.

However, The Telegraph states that new boss Arne Slot wants to run the rule over him.

Carvalho will get a chance to impress if he wants to fight for a first team place.

However, the club will not stand in his way if he wants to go, provided a club is willing to sign him permanently.

A loan will not be sanctioned, as only a £20 million plus sale would satisfy the Reds

