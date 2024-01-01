Bournemouth coach Elphick says Semenyo's form is not surprising after so much hard work

Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo has been praised by assistant coach Tommy Elphick.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals and notched one assist so far for the Cherries.

The Ghanaian, who was impressive in a 3-1 win over Southampton, will be a key asset to his team this term.

Elphick told Daily Echo: “He can go both ways. Left foot, right foot, he can go down the outside, inside.

“He's made such a great start to the season. We sat down with Ant at the start of the season when we were away in preseason and just spoke about how we can get some more goals for him and assists.

“It's been good to see the work come to the fore, really, and it doesn't take us by surprise.”