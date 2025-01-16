Southampton boss Juric on Bella-Kotchap: I'm not happy with him

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Action Plus
Southampton manager Ivan Juric has stated that Armel Bella-Kotchap needs to improve over the next two weeks to make it into the first team.

The 23-year-old was not named in the squad to face Swansea in the FA Cup despite many believing he would be the first name on the team sheet after his cameos off the bench against Crystal Palace and Brentford

Now, speaking to the Daily Echo the Saints boss has revealed that the youngster needs to up his game over the next few weeks if he stands a chance of staying at the club let alone making it in to the starting line-up. 

"We will see in these two weeks," said Juric. 

"There are good things about Armel Bella-Kotchap and there are things that I'm not happy, not satisfied with. We will see if he can be better in these two weeks and then we will decide." 

Southampton face Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Ipswich Town after their clash with Manchester United on Thursday night. 

