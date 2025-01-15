Southampton boss Juric talks chairman exit; Dibling and Walker-Peters futures

Juric on Kyle Walker-Peters: I don't want him to leave, I will be happy if he stays

Southampton manager Ivan Juric has spoken ahead of the club's clash with Manchester United on Thursday night, here are the main quotes ahead of another crucial game.

On chairman Henrik Kraft standing down and being replaced by Dragan Solak:

"They phoned me about this change and that is it for me. It doesn't change anything, I just keep working."

On how Tyler Dibling benefits from playing up front and "I think he is better when he plays further forward because he does not need to do as much defensive work. He can score one v one, so for now it (playing upfront) is good for him."

If Dibling should stay at the club despite transfer rumours:

"Absolutely, because he needs to play and improve, so it is best for him to stay here of course."

Juric admits he does not want to lose Kyle Walker-Peters:

"I don't want him to leave. He is a very good player for me. I will be happy if he stays."

On building on the FA Cup win over Swansea last week:

"It was a good game. We did some good things and there's things to improve. It will be different against Manchester United but we are preparing well. We will see."

On how Manchester United have changed their style under manager Ruben Amorim:

"They have changed the manager and the style of play, playing 3-4-3 formation like (Amorim played) at Sporting. They are trying to find the right way".

On team news and squad fitness ahead of the United game:

"Flynn Downes trained today. He is okay and we will see if he can play later. Everybody else is fit."