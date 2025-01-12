Tribal Football
Juric "satisfied" as Southampton defeat Swansea in FA Cup

Southampton boss Ivan Juric was left pleased after their 3-0 FA Cup win against Swansea City.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Tyler Dibling (2) struck the goals for Saints in Sunday's late kickoff.

Juric said afterwards: “I think we did some good things in the first half and in the second half.

“There’s lots of things that are getting better, but today we have to be happy – satisfied because we did a good game and we won 3-0.

“We created lots of chances. We gave only one to Swansea in the last minute and I didn’t like it. There were moments of good intensity, good possession, attacking, but there were moments that we could do it much better.

“It was not easy to play against Swansea. I was watching their games and they have very good possession – if you don’t press, if you are not precise you can have lots of problems. I think the players were very focused, and they did well.”

He added, “I think he can become an important player for us.

“From what I’ve seen in training and this 20 minutes, he understands the game, understands the football and I’m very happy, very pleased he can start to play with us again.”

