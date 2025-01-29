Southampton boss Juric desperate to keep Sulemana despite RC Lens interest

Despite Southampton manager Ivan Juric's desire to retain Kamaladeen Sulemana, the forward could leave.

French club RC Lens is the latest to show interest in the 22-year-old this month.

Sulemana missed Saturday's 3-1 loss to Newcastle due to a hamstring injury.

According to FootMercato, Southampton has turned down a loan-to-buy offer for Kamaldeen.

Kamaldeen recently broke his 19-month goal drought with a strike against Swansea.

Juric is optimistic that the forward will be fit for this weekend's match against Ipswich.

The situation remains fluid as the transfer window deadline approaches.