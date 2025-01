DONE DEAL: Man City sign Bah ahead of Lens loan

Manchester City have signed Real Valladolid defender Jumah Bah.

City have paid Bah's buyout clause and immediately loaned him to Lens.

The Premier League giants announced the signing on Monday evening.

Bah has now joined Lens on-loan to the end of the season.

There was talk of City Football Group signing Bah and then sending him to LaLiga partners Girona. But he is now officially an outright City player.