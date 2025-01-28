Agent of Man City signing Bah slams "absurd, unreal and nonsense" Valladolid claims

The agent of Jumah Bah has blasted Real Valladolid after the defender's move to Manchester City was confirmed on Monday evening.

Valladolid were left furious over the manner of Bah's departure, which saw his buyout clause matched last week. The LaLiga club released a statement in the aftermath, threatening legal action.

However, after Bah's move to City was confirmed, with the defender immediately loaned to Lens for the rest of the season, agent Patrik Mork has released a statement of his own.

Mork posted on social media:

"In my almost 40 years as a footballers agent I have carried out countless agreements and transfers with soccer teams around the world and I have never seen myself in such an absurd, unreal and nonsense situation as the one I am experiencing now. Unfortunately, the statements made by the Real Valladolid Directive lead me to write these lines.

"I want to start by remembering that for Juma Bah to stop in Valladolid, I had to pay the travel and accommodation costs of the Real Valladolid scouts by investing my money. I took the expenses because I knew it was a safe and beneficial investment for everyone.

"In addition, when the Club decides to sign Juma Bah, an assignment contract is obtained with a purchase option, thereby avoiding any financial risk, and an employment contract with the footballer is negotiated through me.For that contract, aware that he was hiring a young and unknown boy at the time but who stood out for his enormous potential, Real Valladolid demanded conditions that were accepted practically without opposition or negotiation. Part of these conditions was a termination clause where the Club stipulated the price of the footballer for an automatic termination of the contract.

"Already with Juma Bah hired, Real Valladolid commissioned me to sell the player's federal rights in order to obtain an economic performance and made special reference to the termination clause as a possibility to carry out the transfer. In compliance with this assignment, I submitted several offers since before the opening of this transfer market. Some clubs offered even more than the price set by the termination clause,but Real Valladolid did not accept any offer.

"One of these clubs has shown a special interest in Juma Bah and, after trying a friendly negotiation, has voluntarily, consciously decided and analyzing the situation as a whole, to pay the price of the termination clause to free the player from his contract with Real Valladolid and proceed to his hiring. Procedure that, far from the slanders that are being said, is protected by legality. Furthermore, I would venture to say that there is nothing ethically reprehensible in paying the price established in a contract and accepted by the contracting parties. What is reprehensible, ethical and even legally, is that the leaders of Real Valladolid lie and defame to hide their previous decisions.

"Given the recent behavior of the Real Valladolid Directive,I want to clarify that neither Juma Bah nor his agent who is me, Patrick Mörk, have rejected the change of file of the youth team to the subsidiary team or the first team. That is absolutely and flatly false. What's more, Real Valladolid has never contacted us to make that license change.

"Nor is it true that we have denied a renewal of the contract with an improvement in salary conditions. Real Valladolid sent us a proposal that improved the player's economic conditions (still low compared to the rest of the staff and their performance), matching it with the exercise of the purchase option. However, and having given the go-ahead to this improvement, nothing more was ever reported about it.

"Therefore, and with this I finish, I want to state that I have acted with total professionalism,always in accordance with strict legality and the highest ethical standards, and that it is Real Valladolid that, first, is not fulfilling its contractual commitments and, second, is slandering and indecently insulting me. In the face of these proceedings, I will consider, if necessary, the exercise of all legal actions that are necessary and timely at the trial of my lawyers.

"Patrick Mörk"