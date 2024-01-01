Southampton avoided being in a "dark place" by winning promotion says chairman

The Saints won promotion via the play-offs last season and chairman Henrik Kraft admitted it would have been a tough time for the club if didn't

Southampton were on the verge of financial difficulties if the club did not obtain a place in the Premier League after their 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship play-off final.

The influx of cash had led the club to sign numerous players including Charlie Taylor, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara and Flynn Downes, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and club legend Adam Lallana.

Kraft spoke about how proud he is of the club and how it would have been a disaster if promotion wasn’t achieved.

"It's been a great summer so far; it was an incredible way to start the summer with a win in the play-off final.

Just getting the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking was just so important to all of us, to everyone associated with the club.

"To all the staff, the players and all of the fans - I was just thinking you know, what a difference a year makes.

"Around 12 months ago we were we were in quite a dark place at this stage and it was so important to really regroup, restructure and rebuild.

"We really tried to get back quickly and I think we're just so proud of how the organisation, the club and everyone responded.

"We are really proud at also how all the fans really came together with the team and really lifted the team through the promotion.

"I think it was, actually, in the end, a very enjoyable and exciting season. We won a lot of games, there was a lot of late drama and there were a few downers along the way.

"I think to finish it off in a play-off final at Wembley in front of 90,000 people and to be able to give you know our fans what was a once-in-a-lifetime moment was amazing.