Martin lays out criteria for Southampton summer signings

Southampton boss Russell Martin has laid out their summer signing plans.

Saints have already been busy ahead of their Premier League return, Adam Lallana, Charlie Taylor, Ronnie Edwards and Nathan Wood all arriving.

Martin said: “We need to add in a few areas. We are looking to strengthen the squad as much as we can within the financial limits that won’t put the club under any pressure.

“I think we have recruited really well so far. On the whole, they have been British players who want to be at Southampton.

“That’s really important. We won’t just sign players who want to play in the Premier League and earn lots of money.

“So far, we have signed players who are desperate to be here and don’t just see this as a place where they can come to earn a move to another club.

“There is a balance to be had. We have signed young players who have played a lot of football in England.

“We have Adam Lallana who in his first week has already made a huge difference on the training pitch.

“The way he trains and the way he conducts himself, he is going to be a huge asset to the group. Charlie Taylor is the same.

“We have balanced Ronnie and Woody, two outstanding young centre-backs, with Charlie and Adam.

“We will sign players with experience. I think some people can undervalue experience but we will sign some players who are exciting moving forward as well.”