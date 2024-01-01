DONE DEAL: Southampton boss Martin welcomes Downes from West Ham

Premier League newcomers Southampton have confirmed the permanent signing of midfielder Flynn Downes.

The St Mary’s Stadium club have secured Downes from London outfit West Ham United.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 25-year-old was on loan at the club last season, excelling in their Championship run to the playoffs.

"We’re thrilled to bring Flynn back," said manager Russell Martin.

"It was a big priority for us this summer and to get it done early in pre-season is also really important for us.

“He was such an influential player for us last season, both on and off the pitch.

“He’s a brilliant character, he’s aggressive and physical in his play, technically excellent with the ball and a fantastic athlete too."