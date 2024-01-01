Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Koeman urged to end international career of Liverpool captain Van Dijk
Chelsea make official statement after Enzo backlash from Blues teammates

DONE DEAL: Southampton boss Martin welcomes Downes from West Ham

DONE DEAL: Southampton boss Martin welcomes Downes from West Ham
DONE DEAL: Southampton boss Martin welcomes Downes from West Ham
DONE DEAL: Southampton boss Martin welcomes Downes from West HamAction Plus
Premier League newcomers Southampton have confirmed the permanent signing of midfielder Flynn Downes.

The St Mary’s Stadium club have secured Downes from London outfit West Ham United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 25-year-old was on loan at the club last season, excelling in their Championship run to the playoffs.

"We’re thrilled to bring Flynn back," said manager Russell Martin.

"It was a big priority for us this summer and to get it done early in pre-season is also really important for us.

“He was such an influential player for us last season, both on and off the pitch. 

“He’s a brilliant character, he’s aggressive and physical in his play, technically excellent with the ball and a fantastic athlete too."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDownes FlynnSouthamptonWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham midfielder Downes set for medical at Southampton
Southampton boss Martin says talks continuing for West Ham midfielder Downes
Prem trio weigh up move for Southampton fullback Walker-Peters