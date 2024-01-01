Tribal Football
Southampton and West Ham enter swap talks

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters could be heading to West Ham United.

The two clubs are discussing a possible swap deal that will involve Flynn Downes.

Per the BBC, Walker-Peters wants to move to the Hammers as he can be a regular starter there.

He only has a year left on his contract, which means the St. Mary’s Stadium club must sell to recoup a fee.

Downes, who is 25, was on loan at Southampton last season and impressed as they earned Premier League promotion.

Now he gets a chance to continue his career in an environment where he is comfortable.

