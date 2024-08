Southampton ACCEPT Strasbourg offer for Mara

Southampton are set to sell Sekou Mara this week.

Foot Mercato says Saints have accepted a €12m offer from Strasbourg for the winger.

The move was initiated by Strasbourg's Premier League partners Chelsea.

Mara now is in talks with Strasbourg over contract terms ahead of undergoing a medical.

Lens had also been keen on the 22 year-old.