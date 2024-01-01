DONE DEAL: Lens chief Dreossi welcomes ex-Chelsea defender Sarr

Tribal Football
Malang Sarr has signed with Lens.

The defender joins Lens as a free agent after being released from his contract at Chelsea.

He has signed a contract with Lens  until the summer of 2026 with an option for another year.

"Versatile and with solid European experience, Malang is a player who started very young and whose career has been marked by challenges," said Lens general manager Pierre Dréossi to the club's website.

"Despite the challenges, he never gave up and today joined Racing with the determined intention to perform. His personality is shaped by his resilience and his ability to overcome obstacles.

"His humility, his team spirit and his great strength of character are completely in line with Racing's values."

