Leicester, West Ham eyeing Lens striker Wahi

Fresh Premier League interest is arriving for Lens striker Elye Wahi.

Chelsea have held long-term interest in the 21-year-old, but L'Equipe says there is now Premier League competition.

Advertisement Advertisement

West Ham and Leicester City are also said to be in the hunt for Wahi.

However, Lens are yet to set a price for the centre-forward.

Wahi has a contract with RC Lens that runs through the summer of 2028.