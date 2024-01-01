Southall Everton's new owners must bring ambition back to the club

Everton's new owners must restore the club's ambition in the coming years.

That is the view of club hero Neville Southall, who spoke about the Friedkin Group buying the Toffees.

The American group, headed by Dan Friedkin, is buying Everton from Farhad Moshiri, who has been in charge since 2016.

Southall told the ECHO: "It's the best club in the world, we just need people to come in who match that ambition and improve the team" and added: "Since we made that decision that finishing 10th was ok, the club has gone downhill from there. The ambition went and it has never come back.

"We need to make sure that the ambition comes back and we actually live up to our mantra.

"Once the ambition went, this is where we are now. Whoever takes over must have the ambition to deliver and make us the best club in the world - and if it's not, then it's the wrong person to come in."