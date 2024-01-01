Everton Fan Advisory Board encouraged by the Friedkin Group after statement released

The Everton Fan Advisory Board states that it has been encouraged by the Friedkin Group this week.

The American consortium, led by Dan Friedkin, is set to purchase the Premier League club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Friedkin has won out in the race to procure the Toffees from embattled owner Farhad Moshiri.

The Everton Fan Advisory Board (FAB) responded to the proposed takeover by stating: “We are encouraged by the statement from TFG about its aim to bring stability to our club and the group’s commitment to sharing their vision for the future of the football club and our new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. For several years, Evertonians have lived through an anxious and stressful time.

The Everton Fan Advisory Board (FAB) responded to the proposed takeover by saying: “We are encouraged by the statement from TFG about its aim to bring stability to our club and the group’s commitment to sharing their vision for the future of the football club and our new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. For several years, Evertonians have lived through an anxious and stressful time.

“It is our hope that TFG recognises that the most important and influential stakeholder of Everton is its supporters. FAB representatives have previously met with prospective bidders, and we would strongly encourage TFG to take a similar approach in engaging with us, so that we can help them to understand what supporters expect from any new owner.

“Our club has untold potential, and harnessing the passion of Everton supporters can be a critical factor in helping drive us to success. To this end we have produced a set of principles and considerations based on input from the regular fan engagement sessions that we have held.

“These questions are adjoined to the values and traditions that are embedded in our hearts and souls as handed down through generations of Evertonians.”