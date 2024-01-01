McNeil says he is "always involved" after switching to central role for Everton

Everton midfielder Dwight McNeil has spoken about his positional switch and how he is loving adapting and learning his new role at the club.

Over the past three league games for Everton, McNeil has played more centrally and produced some impressive stats which suggest he should have become a midfielder a long time ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 24 year old has made his mark amongst Premier League midfielders as he sits top of the rankings for chances created (17) and big chances created (5), while also leading the way for number of through-balls, second for crosses and joint-fifth for assists.

He spoke about the position switch and how he is enjoying it so far under manager Sean Dyche.

“Every time I’ve played centrally I’ve enjoyed it, because I feel like I’m always involved in the game,” he explains. “That’s the biggest difference from playing on the left. In possession, you want to get on the ball or create space for your teammates, then, out of possession, you’re still always involved in terms of getting back into shape and there’s a lot that happens in those moments in the Premier League that just happen so fast.

“I’ve really enjoyed (playing centrally for Everton). I know there is still a lot of work to be done – in and out of possession – for me to improve in that position, but I’m doing that in every game. For me, I’ve always found the best way I learn and improve is by actually playing and experiencing it for real.

He explained how he does not focus on statistics which can create a blurred view of a player and their impact on the team.

“The stats… I don’t really focus on them. For me, I think stats, at times, can overshadow what players actually do on the pitch. I find stats difficult because rule number one for me is to always just play well, and I know myself if I’ve done that or not. If I’m playing well and enjoying my football, all of that stuff comes with it.

“My focus will always be on playing well, helping the team in any way I can and enjoying it, and, of course, getting on a winning run. That’s the biggest thing for me – helping the team win games.”

The Englishman also mentioned analysis and how he wants to be the perfect talisman for goals as he talks to Everton’s forwards to find out exactly what they want.

“We do team analysis sessions and then separate individual ones as well,” describes McNeil. “I’ve done more of those individual ones recently with it being a fairly new position to me at this level, and spoken to the staff a lot in terms of what they expect from me.

“I’ve also spoken a lot to Dom (Calvert-Lewin) and the strikers in terms of what they want because they have one of the hardest jobs on the pitch and, as a number 10, you’re the one who is generally closest to him, so it’s about building that relationship and understanding between you, ready for when it really counts out on the pitch.”