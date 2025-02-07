Nuno on Forest star Silva: I have no doubt that he will make a name for himself

Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva has been tipped to make a significant impact after scoring his first Premier League goal.

The 25-year-old’s milestone was celebrated by his former club Sousense, with club president Pedro Carvalho confident in his quality.

Jota will aim to continue his strong form to help Nuno Espirito Santo’s side secure European football.

“I have no doubt that he will make a name for himself in the English league and have a remarkable career in international football,” Carvalho said of Jota.

“But it's difficult to draw a line under someone who has such a strong mentality, that of a predestined player, and a career of constantly overcoming obstacles.

“Jota is a great player, he's got soul and charisma; he's an inexhaustible well of energy. Throughout his career he's exceeded the goals that have been set for him and so the sky's the limit, to quote the famous expression. With a career like this, nobody dares to say Jota won't make it from here, because they risk being denied.

“His short-term goals will certainly be to establish himself as an undisputed starter at Forest and increase his contribution in terms of goals and assists. In the medium to long term, it will be to make his debut in European competitions. Playing in the Champions League is undoubtedly a goal of his, and to be called up to the national team again so that he can make his scoring debut for Portugal.”