UNCOVERED: Cunha's new Wolves deal carries buyout clause

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has a £62 million release clause in his new contract, set to become active this summer.

The 25-year-old Brazilian, who scored 11 Premier League goals and provided four assists this season, was heavily linked with Arsenal during the January transfer window.

His impressive form has put several top clubs on alert, including Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest.

With no restrictions on which clubs can trigger the clause, Cunha could be a key target for Arsenal as they seek a new striker.

Liverpool are also monitoring the situation as they prepare for potential changes to their attack amid uncertainty over Mohamed Salah’s future.

Per The Mail, a lot of clubs are likely to line up for him in the coming summer window.