Souness thinks Alexander-Arnold is ready to leave Liverpool

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to leave the club.

The former midfielder and manager has spoken about the futures of Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk recently.

Advertisement Advertisement

Even after a 3-0 win over Manchester United last weekend, Souness feels as though Alexander-Arnold may be ready to leave as a free agent in the summer.

Souness said on Up Front with Simon Jordan: “I think, and this is just a guess, he’s mates with Bellingham and he would be tailor-made to Real Madrid.

“He could end up at Real Madrid. I think that message may have been relayed to Liverpool. He's (Slot) introduced Bradley both last week and this week and, by the way, he’s proper.

“I’m saying that maybe he has made up his mind and that has been relayed to the hierarchy at Liverpool. He’s giving Bradley chances and keeping him onside, he’s having a good look at Bradley. That would be forward planning.”