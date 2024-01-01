Tribal Football
Man Utd captain Fernandes full of praise for Prem target Gyokeres

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has lavished praise on a transfer target.

The Red Devils are among many teams being linked to Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The former Coventry star has impressed during his sole season at Sporting CP so far.

Asked about Gyokeres, Fernandes told Sport TV about the Swedish star: “He had an excellent year in the Championship (in 2022/23). He was the second top scorer.

“His name was already mentioned, but the possibilities he had to go to the Premier League were not as ambitious as going to Sporting.”

Gyokeres is being linked to United, Liverpool, Chelsea and a host of other English teams.

