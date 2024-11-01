Souness: Amorim and Man Utd a losing relationship

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool legend Graeme Souness says Ruben Amorim is onto a loser joining Manchester United.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Souness stated: "Let me open with a question, this week. If you persuaded Pep Guardiola to cross Manchester and go in to manage Manchester United’s current group of players, how much better would the team be? Marginally, perhaps, but they would still not be a side who are going to be winning the Premier League.

"I ask this at the end of another week of turmoil for United, in which Erik ten Hag was sacked, having been given ample time and money, and Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim was confirmed as his successor.

"Amorim is making one hell of a jump to go from Sporting to United – in many people’s eyes, the biggest football club in the world, during that club’s worst Premier League period since the advent of the competition. It’s an opportunity that he could never turn down, but he’s facing a monumental job, which as sure as hell is not going to be easy.

"It’s going to be very difficult for him to be successful there because of the quality of the squad he’s inheriting. They’ve got so far behind Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. 

"Two things have to happen next. Three or four of the young kids all have to come through big and show they are performers at the top level. And he’s got to be very lucky in the transfer windows. It’s going to take more than a couple of windows to fix this. And as always with big football clubs, time is not your friend.

"Since Ineos came into United, I don’t think they’ve covered themselves in glory with some of the footballing decisions they’ve made. Like showing Fergie the door and recruiting players this summer who I very much doubt will take them to the very top of our Premier League or challenging for the cup with the big ears."

