Agbonlahor on Amorim: Manchester United have got the right man

Manchester United’s incoming boss Ruben Amorim has been backed as the right man to get the job.

Amorim is set to leave Sporting CP and join United when the international break begins on November 11th.

Advertisement Advertisement

They have officially confirmed the move, with Amorim set for a few more games as Sporting boss before he joins.

"I did do my coaching badges with him. You do your own sessions because you have to pass the badges. But he was one of the ones who was there and you could tell was so into it in a way that he had to get his badges to go and start managing," former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

"It's not as easy as people think. You put on different sessions. The first one I put on was a crossing and finishing session, keep ball session then a shooting session. He was very focused.

"Since the start of last season, Sporting Lisbon have scored the most goals in the top six leagues. They were waiting 19 years to win a title, he goes there and they've won two in the last five seasons.

"I just think when you look at what he's done since leaving Braga to Sporting Lisbon, winning their first title in 19 years, Manchester United have got the right man."