Amorim is already targeting Sporting Lisbon star as first Man Utd signing in January move

Ruben Amorim was finally confirmed as United manager from the international break with reports already suggesting he has picked out his first signing for the January window.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will lead United for three more games before stepping aside for the new manager Amorim who will be looking to make changes in the January transfer window so he can turn United’s disappointing start to the season around.

This is according to The Sun who report that the 39 year old has already set his sights on Lisbon’s Ousmane Diomande has shone under Amorim for a number of years now.

Amorim has coached the centre back for some time and he could bring the 20 year old into his favoured back-three system. United side have played with a back four for a number of years now without much success and this new style under Amorim could be exactly what they need to switch things up at the club.

The Red Devil’s defence has been a major issue for some time now and even with the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich this summer they still seem to be leaking goals at the back.

It is reported that the Portuguese club would only let him go if his supposed £70m release clause is activated meaning the side would have De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Diomande, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and the returning Leny Yoro ready to fight for their positions in defence.