Soucek chose not to perform his trademark celebration out of respect for Srivaddhanaprabha

Tomas Soucek chose not to perform his trademark helicopter celebration after scoring in West Ham’s 2-0 win over Leicester, out of respect for their late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The midfielder netted the opener on Thursday but kept his reaction subdued, aware of the tragic helicopter crash that claimed Srivaddhanaprabha’s life in 2018.

Soucek, who usually spins with his arms outstretched, felt it was inappropriate given the circumstances.

"I didn't think my normal helicopter celebration was the right thing to do, because of what happened to the Leicester owner," Soucek explained. "I wanted to celebrate my goal with my team, but I also wanted to show respect to our opponents.

"This win is so important, because Saturday was great, and we all celebrated, but we knew that we needed to improve our consistency. Before, sometimes we won a game, but then had a very bad game afterwards.

“So, we needed consistency, and that's what we got from the first minute. The first half was especially good - we controlled the game, and we could have scored even more goals. In the second half, things slowed down, but 2-0, and six points from the last two games, is a great result.

"We have two games to go until the international break, and the table is quite difficult, but a target for us now is to try and finish above Tottenham! We'll be aiming to finish as high as possible. We will believe and trust in ourselves in every game, and think we can win three points every time. Hopefully that can build excitement for beyond this season, as well."