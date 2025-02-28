West Ham midfielder Ward-Prowse happy with role in win against Leicester

West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse was happy to be involved in victory over Leicester City last night.

Tomas Soucek and an own goal saw the Hammers win 2-0 on Thursday.

Ward-Prowse told the club's website: “It was a really good team performance.

“We knew it would be a totally different test from the one that we had at the weekend (against Arsenal), and we knew we'd have a lot of the ball.

“We knew we'd be up against a deep block and would have to try and break them down. I thought we did it really well, managed the game well in the second half and came away with a well-deserved win.

“I'm just happy to be back playing again. The manager's style definitely suits me. He's given me the freedom to go out there and get on the ball and express myself. I'm just enjoying playing my football again, and I just love being out there.”

He also said: “He (Tomáš Souček) deserved his goal, and it was good for him to have it on his birthday. I look forward to seeing what cakes he brings in tomorrow,” Ward-Prowse smiled. “It wasn't my greatest ball in (for the second goal), but sometimes the best corners lead to nothing, and when you've got someone like Jazz (Jarrod Bowen) in the box, he can create anything out of nothing and he does what he does best.”

Ward-Prowse added, “I think it was important after the game the other day (to record back-to-back wins). We put a lot of effort into it.

“It was a quick turnaround from the high that we were coming off there. It was important to bring that into tonight, and I think the result is a real sign of the team that we are and the progress we're making that we were able to win tonight.

“I think a lot of people might have seen it as a bit of a slip-up game with them fighting for their lives, but we showed our professionalism and our quality in the end. I think there's definitely room to climb the table for sure. It's still tight, and I think a few good results and a few bad results can throw you either end (of the table) really quickly, so I think we've just got to keep our heads down and keep working hard.”