Inzaghi rejects claims Inter Milan in crisis for Barcelona showdown

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has rejected claims they face Barcelona tonight in crisis.

Inter go to Barca on the back of three consecutive defeats, twice in Serie A and their Coppa Italia semifinal against AC Milan.

But Inzaghi said ahead of their Champions League semifinal first-leg: “The boys have been extraordinary so far, the last week does not wipe out the work we’ve done for four years.

“We had to do better in the last three games, but after four years, here we are competing for all of our goals, when some said that it would be hard to get into the top four in Italy.

“You will never hear me speak badly of my boys or of the club. It is thanks to them that we have been able to do well over the last four years, going beyond all expectations.”

"We're giving everything"

He continued: “It’s not the most difficult moment when you’re going into a Champions League semi-final. There’s enthusiasm. We’ve come from a bad week and tomorrow we’ll have to be good in every department to get past a great opponent.

“You always have to have ambition, we’ve always shown it. We don’t know how the season will end, the league is out of our hands, but in the Champions League, we’re among the best teams in Europe.

“The boys have given everything, the last week was not so positive, but the team will play in this semi-final with a lot of desire. Then we’ll see who gets to the final.”

Barcelona strengths

On facing Hansi Flick's Barcelona, Inzaghi says he has great admiration for the way they've played this season. However, after their victory over Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, Inzaghi insists Inter are capable of defeating the LaLiga leaders.

“It’s a team we’re familiar with, Flick is a great coach who has brought a lot of organisation to a great attacking team. They are among the most organised teams in the world when they lose the ball: The offensive players all get progressively better.

“It’s a team that’s been built over time, with lots of players who have come through the youth sector. They have incredible numbers and have won two titles, and they’re competing for more.

“We have the utmost respect, but no fear. We’re talking about Barcelona, Bayern, Real, City, Arsenal – They’re all great opponents in a tournament where you have this level of competition, but we’ve had an amazing journey. We want to have a semi-final like a true Inter side tomorrow.

“Everyone has their own philosophy. Bayern is different to Barca, even if they are similar in some ways. We will have to give everything we did against Bayern again, with a lot of fluidity. We’ve worked a lot on video in the last few days and put it on the pitch today.”