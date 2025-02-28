Leicester defender Faes: We cannot give up

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Leicester City defender Wout Faes has urged fans not to give up on them.

Defeat at West Ham United last night left the Foxes second from bottom, five points from safety.

Faes said at the final whistle: "Of course, there has to be belief.

"Weekend after weekend the games count down. I don't think we have to think too much about going forward.

"We just have to think game by game and we have to start winning very soon because the games are counting down."

