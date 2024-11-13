Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd players rally to support Van Nistelrooy after Amorim axe
Dias reveals Viana will join Man City in February
Amorim eager to work with Mount at Man Utd
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league

Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision

Ansser Sadiq
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decisionAction Plus
Premier League side Tottenham’s decision to hold off on giving Heung-min  Son a new deal is surprising.

The South Korean is said to be a little bemused at why he has not been having contract negotiations this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per talkSPORT, Son was hoping that Spurs would tie him down for the next few years.

However, his current deal expires in the summer of 2026, as Spurs have activated a one-year extension.

The 32-year-old will be available as a free agent at the end of next season, as Spurs may be ready to move on from him at that stage.

Son’s form this season has been a little patchy, with boss Ange Postecoglou even substituting him at times.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSon Heung-MinTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich close to making Dier contract decision
Tottenham captain Son: Ipswich defeat very disappointing
Man Utd planning double raid on Bayern Munich