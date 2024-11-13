Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision

Premier League side Tottenham’s decision to hold off on giving Heung-min Son a new deal is surprising.

The South Korean is said to be a little bemused at why he has not been having contract negotiations this season.

Per talkSPORT, Son was hoping that Spurs would tie him down for the next few years.

However, his current deal expires in the summer of 2026, as Spurs have activated a one-year extension.

The 32-year-old will be available as a free agent at the end of next season, as Spurs may be ready to move on from him at that stage.

Son’s form this season has been a little patchy, with boss Ange Postecoglou even substituting him at times.