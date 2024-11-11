Tottenham captain Son: Ipswich defeat very disappointing

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min was downcast after a 2-1 defeat at home to Ipswich Town.

The Premier League giants were beaten by the minnows on their own patch, with Ipswich getting their first win of the season.

Son, who felt his team had plenty of moments in the game to grab more goals, spoke after the defeat.

He stated: "It’s very disappointing. Before they scored we had a couple of chances.

“We conceded a very sloppy goal that shouldn’t happen. It’s more than disappointing.

"Sometimes you have to be calm and find a better solution if someone is in a better position. We have to be better in those kind of situations. It’s very painful."