Manchester United are eyeing a double raid on Bayern Munich.

Sky Deutschland says Bayern winger Leroy Sane and midfielder Leon Goretzka are both on United's radar.

United are expected to move for Germany international Goretzka in January.

Meanwhile, Sane comes off contract at the end of the season and is eyeing a return to England.

The former Manchester City star is interesting United, along with Arsenal and Tottenham.