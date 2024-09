The son of former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic has changed clubs.

Luka Vidic, 17, a midfielder, has left second division Vozdovac for top-flight, Zeljeznicar Pancevo. Vidic Jr has signed a first pro contract as part of the move.

Vidic Jr made 31 youth team appearances for Vozdovac, scoring once.

Zeleznicar currently sit fifth in the Serbian First Division.

Nemanja Vidic won 15 trophies with United, making over 300 appearances.