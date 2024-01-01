Leeds signing Ramazani: Why I left Man Utd for Almeria

Leeds United signing Largie Ramazani has explained leaving Manchester United as a young player.
The winger moved to Leeds last month from Almeria.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He told BBC Sport of his time with United: "I just wanted the experience and first-team football.
“I wasn’t getting that at United so I thought I am just going to take that risk, go to a second division team in Spain and just make my way out.
“I am confident about my qualities and knew I would make it out.
“I just decided to take the risk and showed myself out there and we got promotion in the second season.”