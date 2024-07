Man City midfielder Phillips urges Villa to rethink offer

Aston Villa have sounded out Manchester City for Kalvin Phillips.

The England midfielder has made a transfer request to City in the past week.

Football Insider says Villa have asked City about taking Phillips on-loan for the new season.

But Phillips has rejected the option, as he now feels ready to cut ties with City.

The midfielder, however, will consider a Villa Park move if they're willing to buy him outright.