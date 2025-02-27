Tottenham are preparing a £68M bid for Palace star Eze this summer

Tottenham are preparing a move to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze in the summer transfer window as they look to activate his release clause of £68M.

According to reports the 26-year-old has been a long-term target for Ange Postecoglou and is Tottenham’s priority in the transfer market this summer as they attempt to strengthen their options in defense and midfield which have been an issue this season.

Manchester United and Napoli are also interested in the forward who is now entering his prime but are not keen on paying such a release clause with sporting director Johan Lange apparently valuing Eze around the £50M mark which seems more reasonable. However, Crystal Palace are reluctant to let their star man as they do not have a replacement lined up.

A move to Spurs could be a dream come true for Eze who has not played football in European competition before. if Postecoglou’s side can return to their previous form it could be a milestone in his career should he make the switch across London which may entice England boss Thomas Tuchel to look more closely at him.