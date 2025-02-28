Tribal Football
Solskjaer says refusing Molde job was due to morality after Van Bronckhorst’s dismissal
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained why he turned down a return to former club Molde.

The 52-year-old had been out of management for three years following his Manchester United departure.

Instead, he opted for a fresh challenge last month, taking over at Besiktas after Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s dismissal.

Speaking to The Athletic, Solskjaer stated: "It’s a big thing for me. 

"I’d never take a job which someone had been released from without their agreement."

Solskjaer would have needed to replace Erling Moe, who was his no.2 when he was at Molde, and he did not want to do that.

