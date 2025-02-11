Man Utd consider Athletic Bilbao raid for new sports director

Manchester United are weighing up a raid on Athletic Bilbao's front office.

El Chiringuito says United are eyeing Athletic sports director Mikel Gonzalez.

Advertisement Advertisement

United see Gonzalez as a potential replacement for Dan Ashworth after his high-profile departure earlier this season.

Gonzalez has helped oversee Athletic's successful youth development system, which has produced the likes of Inaki and Nico Williams, along with Unai Simons.

Any move for Gonzalez is likely to wait until the summer.