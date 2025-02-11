Real Betis reveal they want to keep Man Utd's Antony: He’s going to contribute a lot to us

Manchester United winger Antony could be set for a permanent move to Real Betis after an impressive start to life at the club.

The Brazilian winger joined Betis during the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season and has scooped the Player of the Match awards in each of his first two appearances for the club under manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The 24-year-old scored in his second appearance for the Spanish side who are reported to be looking to approach Manchester United with a possible offer. Club chief Ramon Alarcon told Cadena Ser’s Radio Sevilla about how impressive they have been with Antony’s performances so far and confirmed rumours that he might stay past the summer.

“I think so. The other day the CEO of United called me. We sent them all the moves and details of the player throughout the week so that they can see that we are looking after their asset.

“There is very good chemistry with Manchester (United) and with the player. It is a possibility that he will continue next season, why not?”

Pellegrini also heaped praise on his new signing after his debut against Athletic Club in which the two sides drew 2-2 in what was an intense introduction to La Liga for the Brazilian.

“Well, I think it was a very positive debut,’ said the former Manchester City boss. ‘He’s a quality player.

“I was talking to him just before the game. I think a good player doesn’t have to be constantly showing off his skills with the ball.

“He has to play a good game, make few mistakes and do two or three important things: a goal, a good pass, a good cross.

“I think he was very involved today, especially with the second goal. He had just arrived a couple of days before and I think he’s going to contribute a lot to us.”