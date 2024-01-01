Tribal Football
Solskjaer puts hand up for Man Utd return
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his eagerness to take up the managerial reins at Manchester United again.

The Norway boss may be interested in coming back to the club should Erik ten Hag's tenure come to an end. 

Ten Hag's recent performance has been underwhelming, with United securing only two victories in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils are in a modest 11th position, with five games gone so far this term.

Ten Hag is already in danger, despite being awarded a new contract during the off-season amid rumors of his potential dismissal.

"If the family (United) asks, I would say yes every day of the week," Solskjaer said in a Q&A at the Oslo Business Forum. 

"It feels wrong to talk about jobs that other people have now, but I would say yes, of course."

