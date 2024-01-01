Kroos: I rejected Man Utd after they sacked Moyes

Toni Kroos admits agreeing to join Manchester United before leaving Bayern Munich in 2014 for Real Madrid.

The now retired midfielder confirmed to Sport1 that he was close to signing with United.

In fact, the two parties had made an agreement.

"In 2014, before I signed with Real Madrid, I already had an agreement with Manchester United. It would have been a switch from Bayern to United," he recalled.

"But then they kicked out David Moyes, who I was still sitting on my sofa with in Munich. United hired Louis van Gaal, and then I politely declined."